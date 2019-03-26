It’s 11:30 a.m. on a Sunday, and there’s a line of people waiting to be seated at Mason’s Grill. The whole restaurant seems to vibrate as the crowd chatters. Servers zip by in a blur, their trays full of chicken and waffles, breakfast burgers and Champagne glasses. The air is thick with the scent of perfectly crisped bacon.

Kristin Alfandre is perched at the host stand, greeting customers. This is where she’s spent every weekend morning as long as she can remember.

The 20-year-old restaurant belongs to her parents. Alfandre is the manager, but on weekends she’s the gatekeeper at the entrance. Her duties include greeting customers and managing several hostesses. Because during brunch at Mason’s, working the host stand is a job too big for one person to do alone.

Read on for the full story on how Mason’s handles the brunch rush.