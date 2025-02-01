How grocery-store king cakes influence Carnival trends through the seasons

But in the era of social media, the lure of a specialty flavor is just as effective at erasing neighborhood borders.

Trosclair, today the owner of Ralph’s, recalls when its king cake lineup brought a customer from Alexandria to the store.

“She bought four,” he says. “The grocery business is so competitive. But if you create something special … it brings people from all over.”

King cakes now connect grocers with customers around the globe. Ralph’s ships worldwide during Mardi Gras. It’s an interesting study on regional preferences, Trosclair says. Ralph’s No. 1 online seller is apple cream cheese pecan, which isn’t as popular in-store.

In Mid City, Calandro’s Supermarket bakes 18,000 to 24,000 king cakes yearly, depending on the length of the season.

“King cakes are a huge draw that get people to flock to the stores. Most of (a grocer’s) customers are going to be around the immediate area,” says Blaise Calandro III, store manager at Calandro’s. “People come from Lafayette or New Orleans to get our king cakes.”

Instead of a traditional ring shape, Calandro’s makes a heftier pastry with a smaller hole in the center. It’s more real estate to load with goodness like cream cheese, figs or apples. Calandro’s offers over 50 flavors, including 22 labeled as “gourmet”—think: a boozy bananas foaster, or ZuZu, encrusted with chocolate, coconut flakes and pecans.

Around 2010, Calandro says the store began to lean in to its gourmet collection, decorating cakes with crumbles of Italian cookies and drizzles of peanut butter or chocolate.

“Now, other grocery stores will do gourmet flavors. I think that’s where the Baton Rouge scene kind of split itself from the New Orleans-style, big-ring, citrusy king cake,” he says.

And in 2025, the double- and triple-digit lists of flavors at Capital Region grocers appears to be a winning formula.

Ralph’s hires around 20 extra staffers between its locations to keep up with Carnival demand. The Calandro’s bakery team logs extra hours.

“It’s kind of like their Super Bowl. … They go to town for these two months,” Calandro says. “That’s part of the reason we don’t do king cakes outside of Mardi Gras. By time Fat Tuesday rolls around, they’ve been going hard all season. It also makes the king cakes we do this season so special. It builds demand and rarity.”

3 more grocery store takes

Turtle king cake from Hi Nabor Supermarket

Bavarian cream, chocolate and cream cheese ooze from the center of this salty-sweet treat, slathered with rich chocolate ganache, caramel and sprinkles of pecans.

Tres leches king cake from Ideal Market

A milkly, vanilla cake is stuffed with cream cheese and smeared with fluffy whipped cream and purple, green and gold icing. Watch for rosca de reyes, a wreath-shaped Carnival pastry enjoyed in Latin American countries on Jan. 6.

Almond wedding cake king cake from Matherne’s Market

Slivers of almonds dance atop this king cake coated in a nutty frosting.

This article was originally published in the February 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.