On the surface, Marcello’s executive chef Kevin Anderson’s cuisine is rustic Italian with a wink at Old World Europe and the Middle East. But at the heart, his dishes also have a touch of anarchy: a purposeful embrace of no-rules-eating that values flavor over fussiness.

Anderson, 29, helped open the Baton Rouge location of Marcello’s Wine Market Café in May 2018. It’s the third installment of a successful concept launched in Lafayette and New Orleans by wine expert and restaurateur Gene Todaro.

After earning accolades for those locations, Todaro turned his sights to Baton Rouge, where he’d once owned a wine retail store and a wine-centric restaurant (in the same location in Southdowns Village where Marcello’s now sits). Through mutual friends, Todaro found Anderson, a graduate of the Louisiana Culinary Institute with a lengthy kitchen resume.

