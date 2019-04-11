The Veal Molli entree is served with sauteed artichokes, linguini aglio and a light lemon butter sauce. Photo by Collin Richie

Our secret reviewer had little recollection of dining at Marcello’s former iteration in Baton Rouge other than that it occurred and, ironically, in the same location.

Marcello’s returned to Baton Rouge in July 2018 after a six-year hiatus. Since the doors reopened, young chef Kevin Anderson has been providing intriguing takes on Italian classics with unique ingredients. The restaurant is known for its extensive wine selection, which takes center stage in the entrance and at the bar. It allows diners to browse for the perfect bottle while waiting for a table.

Once seated, though, our secret reviewer was ready to indulge in chef Anderson’s forward-thinking dishes.

