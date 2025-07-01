Treat the fam with this maple pecan waffle ice cream sandwich recipe
Maple pecan waffle ice cream sandwich
Serves 2
2 frozen Belgian-style waffles
4 tablespoons maple syrup
3 scoops vanilla ice cream
½ cup caramel chips, melted
¼ cup toasted pecans, chopped
- Toast the waffles according to the package directions and cool.
- Drizzle 2 tablespoons of the maple syrup on one of the waffles.
- Place the scoops of ice cream on top of the waffle that has been drizzled with the syrup. Drizzle the remaining syrup on top of the ice cream, and place the second waffle on top.
- Gently press both sides together, allowing the ice cream to squish out to the edges of the waffles but not leaking over the sides. Carefully wrap the ice cream sandwich with plastic wrap and place it in the freezer for at least 1 hour.
- Once it has set, remove the plastic wrap. Use a sharp knife to cut the ice cream sandwich in half. Drizzle the top and corners with the melted caramel chips. Roll the sides in the chopped pecans.
- Place the ice cream sandwich on the lined baking sheet, and put it back in the freezer for several hours. This may be made several days in advance and will last in the freezer in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
This article was originally published in the July 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.
