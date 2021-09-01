Many restaurants, grocery stores have reopened across Baton Rouge despite Hurricane Ida challenges

From long pickup lines outside Superior Grill Highland during Taco Tuesday to a constant stream of cars in the parking lot at Matherne’s Market downtown, Baton Rougeans have started flocking back to local businesses as Hurricane Ida recovery efforts continue.
Around 30 grocery stores have reopened across the city, according to this list of open grocery stores compiled by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
Meanwhile, restaurants have taken to social media to announce their reopenings and communicate revised hours and offerings. (Daily Report also has a list of open restaurants.)
“We have power and fresh groceries! Dinner service will be back to normal,” shared Rocca Pizzeria.
As of dinner service last night, many were still operating on limited menus and were upfront about the unique challenges they faced to get food on plates.
“Couple good/bad curveballs,” Curbside said on Instagram. “Bad: We don’t have chicken, lamb and turkey because we can’t get a delivery. Good: We’ve got power and plenty of chargers if you need some juice. We have more beef then we know what to do with.”