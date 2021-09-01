Many restaurants, grocery stores have reopened across Baton Rouge despite Hurricane Ida challenges

“We have power and fresh groceries! Dinner service will be back to normal,” shared Rocca Pizzeria.

As of dinner service last night, many were still operating on limited menus and were upfront about the unique challenges they faced to get food on plates.

“Couple good/bad curveballs,” Curbside said on Instagram. “Bad: We don’t have chicken, lamb and turkey because we can’t get a delivery. Good: We’ve got power and plenty of chargers if you need some juice. We have more beef then we know what to do with.”

Rocco’s New Orleans-Style Po-Boys delayed its opening until Wednesday as it was out of bread and other supplies, while Southfin Southern Poké was low on salmon.

While the power was off at BRQ Seafood and BBQ, its sister catering service Bacon And Fig Events was making thousands of boxed to-go meals.

Some eateries, like Bin 77, shared reduced hours, as businesses and residents complied with the continued dusk-to-dawn curfew rules extended through Wednesday morning for East Baton Rouge parish.

All seemed focused on a shared goal: feeding the stomachs—and souls—of those who needed it most in the aftermath of the storm.

Red Stick Social opened its space Wednesday morning for a continental breakfast and free Wi-Fi—not to mention AC, as thousands are still without power as of this morning.

“Our doors are open. Our space is available. Electricity is flowing,” the venue wrote. “We are ready to serve you.”

