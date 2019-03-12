For our March cover story all about brunch in Baton Rouge, we dissected the entire experience—from where to get bottomless mimosas to how to choose between sweet and savory brunch dishes.

We also looked at some of the challenges local restaurants face when churning out brunch dishes for the masses. Possibly the greatest challenge for all the brave Baton Rouge restaurants now serving brunch is turning out hundreds of properly cooked eggs within a really short period of time. It takes an intensely organized kitchen to achieve something like that, especially since the variety of egg dishes out there continues to reach new heights of creativity.

Read on for our suggestions on expertly prepared egg dishes in Baton Rouge, and raise a mimosa to the cooks who get it right.