Who makes Baton Rouge’s Best King Cakes? Decide this and more in the Best of 225 Awards

What is the Best Local Coffee Shop? Who makes the Best King Cakes? How about the Best Local Place for a Date Night?

Every year, residents of the 225 area code weigh in on Baton Rouge’s top restaurants, bars, people and businesses for the annual Best of 225 Awards. Write-in nominations are the first step in deciding who gets crowned with the 2024 titles. This is arguably the most important part of the process, because your nominations today determine which people and businesses end up on the final ballot. Nominations are open now through Wednesday, Feb. 7. Then, final voting will be open from Feb. 27 to April 3.

Nominate for as many award categories as you’d like. And you’re not required to fill out the whole ballot—so nominate for one category, or all 80. Head over to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to fill in all your picks.

