It’s already getting to that time of year where the last thing you want to do is turn on the oven or fire up the grill. But summertime cooking doesn’t have to entail the heat of baking, broiling or grilling. On Tuesday, we focused on the appetizers with a zesty gazpacho recipe.

Today, it’s all about the main course, with a Yucatan-style Crab Tostada with Avocado Cream, which is loaded with the delicious lump crabmeat so bountiful this time of year.

It’s a delicious and satisfying dish to serve as a main course, or in smaller portions as an appetizer if you’re planning to put something on the grill. The crabmeat topping is very easy to assemble and can be made ahead of time—just make sure to pick through the meat thoroughly. And the avocado cream has a kick from minced garlic and hot pepper sauce to counterbalance the mellow crab. It is truly a treat to eat and a fun spin on the Mexican-inspired dish.

So don’t waste time in the kitchen. Get out and enjoy the patio, a cool summer supper and a nice bottle of wine with your loved ones.

Read on for the recipe, which originally ran in the July 2016 edition of 225.