Fish and shellfish are getting top billing in home kitchens and on local menus this month as local Christians embark on 40 days of beautiful, seafood-centric self-denial. It’s a great excuse to get out of your cooking rut with all those fresh possibilities from the Gulf and elsewhere.

And when Friday nights roll around and you’re planning to host friends and family for a start-of-the-weekend party or heading to a potluck, it’s best to keep that seafood-only mindset in mind.

225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson ventured outside local waters for a taste of salmon, one of the most reliable fish around. She turns to salmon because it’s big and meaty, cooks easily and can take all sorts of different flavor profiles. Moreover, it’s easy to cook. Grill it, sauté it or wrap it in parchment paper and steam it in the oven. It provides good nutrients and has a lush, buttery taste. While pricey, it’s less expensive than fresh tuna, and you can often find it on sale.

Fresh, cooked salmon is great as a party appetizer, too. Blend the tender flesh with a little sour cream, vinegar, fresh herbs and fresh lemon juice. Serve on toast points, good crackers or slices of fresh, crisp cucumbers. Finish it with dill, salmon’s favorite herb, and enjoy.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in a February 2018 edition of 225 Dine.