With springtime pretty much here in south Louisiana, we’re all about entertaining for friends and family with hearty flavorful foods. But we also don’t want to spend all day in the kitchen. Surprisingly simple do-ahead dishes leave plenty of time to get everything ready well before guests arrive and allow time to enjoy a stress-free evening with your nearest and dearest.

The Cuban-style comfort foods menu 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch came up with for our March 2020 checks off all these boxes.

It includes Tracey’s recipe for making a killer Cuban sandwich. It has so many wonderful flavors all pressed together between two tender yet crispy slices of bread. The recipe uses leftover Mojo Pork (find that recipe here). She recommends adding thin slices of smoked ham and thin slices of Swiss cheese.

Some recipes use dill pickles, while others use a sweet pickle or bread and butter pickle. This all depends on your own taste.

When it comes to the bread: Tracey recommends using a good Cuban egg bread, if you can find one. The key is for the bread to be light and easy to press. A traditional French baguette tends to be a little too hard on the outside and the inside is a bit too dense. Enjoy playing around with this recipe and find what suits your own taste.

Read on for the full recipe, which appeared in the March 2020 issue of 225.