Dry January may or may not be your thing, but mocktails are here to stay.

Pushed in recent years by lower drinking rates among Gen Z-ers and some millennials, plus a beverage industry that’s awash in cool craft mixers and low- to no-proof options, mocktails slid into prominence locally and across the country.

As much as we love to imbibe in Louisiana, having an arsenal of great tasting non-alcoholic options is a win for everyone. It’s a proven way to trim calories, stay safe on the road, protect your health, and create an even experience for underage diners and pregnant women.