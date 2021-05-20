Make homemade blueberry shortcake using fresh Louisiana fruits

As summer approaches, berry season shifts from strawberries to blueberries. You should be able to find some at the Red Stick Farmers Market soon.

And while we usually associate shortcake with strawberry, it’s equally delicious and a little more exotic when made with other juicy summer fruits. Blueberries, blackberries and peaches are all perfect shortcake fruits—their soft skins just need a little sugar to turn them into a sweet and juicy sauce. And the pastry side of the dish is really pretty easy, even if you’re not a baker. You do need to break out your rolling pin, but you’re basically making a sweet biscuit whose surface will be smothered in fruit and whipped cream. In other words, don’t sweat aesthetics. Make homemade whipped cream at the last minute, and don’t forget a sprig of fresh mint from your garden for a final garnish.

225 features writer Maggie Heyn Richardson shares how to make blueberry shortcake in this recipe, which originally appeared in a July 2019 edition of 225 Dine.