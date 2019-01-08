In France, the traditional king cake—known as the galette des rois—is usually only eaten around the Feast of the Epiphany, Jan. 6. But here in South Louisiana, our colorful versions of king cake appear at the start of the year and don’t disappear until after Mardi Gras.

And although the Twelfth Night is already behind us, there’s no one stopping you from skirting tradition and making a traditional galette des rois this week.

Check out this recipe from our archives.

Galette des Rois

Serves 6

1 box puff pastry sheets, thawed

1 cup blanched almonds, finely ground

1/2 cup softened butter

1/2 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 Tbsp. flour

1/4 tsp. salt

2 egg yolks

2 Tbsp. water

1 tsp. pure almond extract

1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Using a food processor, finely grind almonds and set aside.

3. On a well-floured surface, roll out one sheet of puff pastry.

4. Using a 10-inch dinner plate, cut the pastry dough into a circle and place it onto the lined baking sheet.

5. Repeat this step and set the second circle aside while you assemble the filling.

6. Using an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugar together until light in color.

7. Add in the flour and salt. Mix to incorporate.

8. Add in the eggs, one at a time, followed by the extracts.

9. Spread the mixture into the center of the puff pastry on the baking sheet, making sure to leave a couple of inches around the edges.

10. In a small mixing bowl, whisk egg yolks with 2 tablespoons of water, and brush the egg wash around the edges of the filled pastry.

11. Top the pastry with the second puff pastry round and fold the edges over. Crimp them well to make sure the Galette des Rois is well sealed. Brush the top with the remaining egg wash.

12. Bake in preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until puffed and golden. Remove from the oven and cool slightly.

13. Dust the top with powdered sugar. Serve warm.

