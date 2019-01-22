With Carnival season going on and the, ahem, Saints still on our minds, everyone’s thinking about New Orleans traditions.

We’re also thinking about Louisiana oysters, which are typically hitting their peak in January.

With that in mind, we dug back into 225‘s archives for this recipe from the January 2013 issue. Recipe writer Tracey Koch says you shouldn’t be scared by its title: Flash-fried Oysters on Pernod-scented Spinach. The French anise-flavored liqueur Pernod offers a classy touch—think the famous Oysters Rockefeller from Galatoire’s Restaurant—and it’s really not a difficult recipe to make.

It’s also the perfect starter for a cozy dinner at home.

Read on for the recipe.