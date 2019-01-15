Everyone knows it can be difficult to follow a New Year’s resolution. We start out with good intentions, but by Mardi Gras that resolution has been long forgotten.

The key is often finding a simple resolution that won’t seem daunting when putting it into practice. “Dining In” writers Tracey Koch and Stephanie Riegel started 2018 with several recipes designed to be mindful of what you are consuming. It’s a good way to clean up your diet without totally going overboard with restrictions.

A good rule when it comes to food labels is the fewer ingredients listed, the better. If there are too many words that are hard to pronounce … skip it. Often, it’s better for you to make it from scratch at home so you control the ingredients.

It’s all about developing a much healthier diet in the long run, and helping you successfully stick to your healthy New Year’s resolution.

Read on for the recipes from our archive (waaaaay back in January 2018) with the step-by-step processes to make a classic French boule, fresh grape jam and a hearty, roasted winter vegetable soup.