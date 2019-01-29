First, we’ll just say this: We completely understand if you can’t stomach watching the Super Bowl this year.

But should you find yourself at a party for the game this weekend, you can ensure that at least the food will be good.

Barbecue sliders are one of our favorite things to serve on game day. They’re a breeze to assemble and easy for your guests to hold, and they’re a substantial menu item against chips, dips and sweets.

This year, trying using pork butt. It’s a cinch to prepare, even if you’re not a grill genius. Use it in tangy pulled pork sliders, barbecue pizza, pork tostadas, pork and bean nachos and more. It has generous fat content, and all that yummy marbling makes it melt in your mouth.

Read on for the full recipe from the 225 Dine archives.