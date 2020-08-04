Homemade tortillas are so much better than what you buy at the store and, believe or not, are really fun and easy to make.

225 recipe writer Tracey Koch perfected the art of making tortillas at home after she ordered a tortilla press from Amazon, which helps keep them thin and consistent in shape. They’re great to pair with her recipe for pulled pork carnitas, or save them for breakfast tacos.

All you need is instant masa, salt and water. These tortillas can also be made using flour, or you can try combining both masa and flour together.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally ran in the June 2019 edition of 225.