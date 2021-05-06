Make your own croutons for spring salads

Who doesn’t love croutons? Crisp, herby and savory, they’re a beloved addition to big salads or beautiful bowls of soup. But croutons, widely available as they are, are so much better homemade. They’re super easy to make if you remember a few simple rules.

First, start with stale bread. French bread works nicely, but so do other breads. As you get to the end of a loaf, pop the last couple slices into your freezer until you accumulate enough to make a mess of croutons. Stale bread is best because it has lost some of its moisture, which will result in a lighter, crunchier texture. It’s also important to spread the croutons in a single layer on a cookie sheet, and bake at 400 degrees for 7 to 9 minutes. Porous breads, like baguettes, will bake faster than whole-grain sandwich loaves.

225 features writer Maggie Heyn Richardson has prepared a simple crouton recipe using fresh rosemary, but you can also play around with other ingredients like fresh minced garlic and grated Parmigiano Reggiano. Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in an April 2018 edition of 225 Dine.