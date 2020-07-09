Entertaining in the summer months should be a pleasure, not a chore. And even if the people you are entertaining happen to be your socially distant ride-or-dies (read: family members and loved ones), that shouldn’t stop you from making something special.

In this July heat, a thirst-quenching cocktail is definitely something special. So we dipped back into our archives to find a recipe for Basil-infused Vodka Gimlets that are perfect for a warm summer evening. The simple syrup infused with basil makes this easy cocktail seem a bit more fashion-forward. If basil doesn’t suit your palate, try using fresh mint in its place.

Recipe writer Tracey Koch suggests making a double batch of the simple syrup and keeping it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in a June 2014 edition of 225.