It’s almost that time of year again. And this year, more than usual, fans are eagerly anticipating the beginning of football season.

But while we still aren’t quite sure what football will look like during this pandemic, the tailgating menu, at least, must go on! Whether you’re able to gather on campus before the games, or pregame under the carport or in the outdoor kitchen, a festive and delicious tailgate menu will keep everyone well fed and happy. 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch prepared a menu that is also easy to assemble as individual servings, which is conducive to our new normal of socially distant gatherings.

Today, we’re trying our hand at Individually Wrapped Brown Butter Cookie Bars. It’s the perfect way to round out any party with a little something sweet.

Tracey’s daughter Maggie has perfected these brown butter cookies, and they have quickly become a favorite at their home. Tracey and Maggie have made these cookies with dark chocolate chips or butterscotch chips and a combination of both. All versions are equally delicious. The brown butter adds a wonderful nutty hint to the cookie bars, elevating their flavor to the next level. It’s also a great dessert that can be wrapped individually.

Read on for the recipe and the rest of the menu, which appeared in 225‘s August issue. And don’t forget to check out the rest of the August issue of 225 on print and digital newsstands now. Access the full digital edition here.