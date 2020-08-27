It’s almost that time of year again. And this year, more than usual, fans are eagerly anticipating the beginning of football season.

But while we still aren’t quite sure what football will look like during this pandemic, the tailgating menu, at least, must go on! Whether you’re able to gather on campus before the games, or pregame under the carport or in the outdoor kitchen, a festive and delicious tailgate menu will keep everyone well fed and happy. 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch prepared a menu that is also easy to assemble as individual servings, which is conducive to our new normal of socially distant gatherings.

Today, we’re trying our hand at Boudin-stuffed Sliders with Cajun Burger Sauce.

Grilled boudin and burgers are staples at many tailgates, so Tracey combined the two to make a boudin-stuffed slider. The result is a delicious, juicy burger stuffed with rich, savory boudin. As a slider, it’s an easier tailgate addition that can be individually wrapped for social distancing needs, but feel free to make these full sized. They are topped with a quick refrigerator pickle and a spicy, creamy Cajun burger sauce. The tangy, crisp pickle and the creamy sauce bring this slider to a whole different level.

Read on for the recipe and the rest of the menu, which appeared in 225‘s August issue. And don’t forget to check out the rest of the August issue of 225 on print and digital newsstands now. Access the full digital edition here.