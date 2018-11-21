When it comes to Thanksgiving, there’s one thing besides the turkey that should always be on the dinner table: a good old-fashioned pie.

Whether you prefer pumpkin pie or the classic apple pie, Elsie’s Plate & Pie owner Paul Dupre says he considers pies to be one of the easier desserts to make during the holiday season.

For the Elsie’s team, the week of Thanksgiving is its busiest. The restaurant can dish out anywhere from 30 pies to a few hundred a day. Hungry customers order everything from s’mores pies to small cherry hand pies. Since adopting his recipes from his grandmother and developing new ones with his wife, Dupre has become an expert on making the perfect pie. We talked pie tips and basic cooking steps with Dupre to answer some of our last-minute questions before the holidays.

The basics on how to make a pie

1. Roll the dough in flour. Knead it flat.

2. Lay the dough over an aluminum pie tray. Fold, twist or braid the edges of the dough for a decorative look.

3. Scoop your pie filling of choice into the pie tray. For an extra touch, top with a streusel or other garnishes.

4. Bake until completely cooked through the center.

Pro pie tips from Dupre

• Make the dough a day in advance and let it sit. This will allow it to be kneaded more easily when you’re ready to make the pie.

• Almond and coconut milk are good alternatives for cow’s milk in pie recipes.

• Worry less about how the pie looks and more about the taste.

• Nervous your pie isn’t completely cooked? Jiggle the tray to see if there’s movement in the pie filling. If there is, it needs to cook longer.

• Let pumpkin pies cool slowly to prevent the pie from cracking.

Want a pie of your own? Head to Elsie’s Pie & Plate website to learn more.