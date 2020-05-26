The May 2020 issue of 225 is all about how restaurants have been coping with the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on their businesses. Many of them have had to let staff go, operating with only a skeleton crew on takeout orders until the ban on dining in gets lifted.

We talked to several restaurant owners about their experience and their hopes for the future. One of those is Eva Jetty, co-owner and front-of-house manager of Maison Lacour.

“This is my little world right here. Our restaurant, to me, is my Louisiana,” Jetty says. “At the moment, it’s very difficult. But we are here, open for takeout. Our customers are wonderful people. They’ve been very supportive, although I’ve always felt that—it’s nothing new.”

Read on for more of Jetty’s thoughts and insights from three other local restaurant owners.