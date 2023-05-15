LSU and nonprofit partner to provide mental health resources for food and drink workers

Food and beverage workers in Louisiana will have access to free mental health counseling under a partnership between LSU and Southern Smoke Foundation, a nonprofit that works with hospitality industry workers nationwide.

According to an LSU announcement, the foundation is working with LSU’s Psychological Services Center, an on-campus unit of the university’s psychology department, and is rebranding its mental health program under the name “Behind You.” Under the partnership workers can receive services from LSU.

The name is a reference to a common term used in commercial kitchens. Kitchen workers often say “behind you” to let one another know when someone is near. Southern Smoke has also partnered with universities in California, Texas, New York and Illinois for similar programming.

The idea of creating a mental health program began in 2018 after the death of celebrated chef, author, and media personality Anthony Bourdain. Read more.

