Just because LSU has lobbied for years for the SEC to lift its ban on member schools selling alcohol at athletic venues, that doesn’t mean the athletic department is in a rush to tap kegs and pop open corks, according to Daily Report.

In the days since the SEC agreed to allow the selling of beer and wine in public areas at its athletic events, LSU has begun reviewing the policy change to determine how—and whether—to open up more beverage sales.

While selling alcohol opens another revenue stream for athletic departments, the decision to chase those dollars is up to each member university. The policy requires participating schools to establish designated stationary sales locations, and it limits fans to purchasing one drink at a time, restricts vendors from selling alcohol in seating areas, and comes with designated stop times for each sport.

“We have to look at all the variables that come into play,” Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson tells Daily Report. “We have to do what’s best for LSU. It’s going to be a deliberate and thoughtful process on our part.”

