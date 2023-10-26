LSU Dairy Store set to move from its longtime location

After nearly 70 years at its current site, the LSU AgCenter Dairy Store is getting ready to move.

The historic structure that has housed the store since 1956 is set to be demolished to make room for the new Our Lady of the Lake Health Interdisciplinary Science Building. The Dairy Store earlier this month produced its last 400-gallon ice cream batch at the site.

The store, which offers 16 ice cream flavors, is slated to temporarily move to the Food Science Building around the corner in mid-January. The building will serve as its home for 18 months during construction of the OLOL building, which will include a space for the Dairy Store.

Charles “Chuck” Boeneke, an AgCenter dairy science professor who manages production at the creamery, says when completed the new facility will enable higher volume and be better equipped to produce small batches and specialty flavors for companies requesting personalized product runs.

“The freezer and some of the equipment is double the size of what we have now,” he says. “We’ll also have an ultra-modern facility with state-of-the-art coolers and flavor tanks.”

The campus creamery was first established in 1925 before moving to its current location in the mid ‘50s. The creamery was renamed the LSU AgCenter Dairy Store in 1972 and offers ice cream, cheeses, milk and other dairy products sourced from the AgCenter Southeast Research Station in Franklinton.

