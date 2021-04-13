LSU AgCenter expert shares tips on starting your own kitchen garden

If you have ever tried a garden-fresh veggie, it’s easy to discern the difference in flavor, color and appearance compared to its store-bought counterpart. Sure, growing your own herbs and vegetables does take time and effort, but the work is worth the wait, especially for the buds, greens and colors we use so often in our cooking—think things like basil, lettuce, peppers and all their delicious relatives.

To learn how to build your own kitchen garden, inRegister spoke to horticulturalist Heather Kirk-Ballard with the LSU AgCenter for her take on what’s needed to start growing your own produce.

Read on for the story from inRegister.