Louisiana makers to shop at Whole Foods

For many businesses, selling your products at Whole Foods Market is the ultimate dream. Big companies like Beyond Meat, Oatly and SkinnyPop fill the shelves. Local makers all over the country fight for a spot at the nationwide, eco-conscious grocery store.

At the Baton Rouge location, local makers can be spotted in almost every aisle.

225 wanted to know what other local brands are sold at the Baton Rouge Whole Foods Market. Here are some of the Louisiana brands we found on shelves—and you can shop even more local brands here.

Water

Big Easy Bucha – New Orleans

Coffee

Cafe du Monde – New Orleans

Community Coffee – Baton Rouge

Congregation Coffee Roasters – New Orleans

CoolBrew – New Orleans

French Market Coffee – New Orleans

French Truck Coffee – New Orleans

Rêve Coffee Roasters – Lafayette

Rhino Coffee – Shreveport

River Road Coffees – Baton Rouge

Kombucha

Evamor Natural Artesian Water – Covington

Dairy

Kleinpeter Farms Dairy – Baton Rouge

Honey & Sweeteners 

Bernard’s Apiaries – Henderson

Jay Martin Raw Honey – New Orleans

Swerve Sweetener – New Orleans

Jarred food 

Cultured Guru – Baton Rouge

Old Soul Pickles – Lafayette

Sauces 

Davey’s Treasures Salsa – Baton Rouge

Hanley’s Salad Dressing – Baton Rouge

Two Tony’s Marinara – Metairie

Snacks 

Good Granoly – Shreveport

Hola Nola – New Orleans

Taylormade – Lafayette

Beer & Spirits

Abita Brewing Company – Abita Springs

Atelier Vie – New Orleans

Crying Eagle Brewing Company – Lake Charles

Dixie Brewing Company – New Orleans

El Guapo Bitters – New Orleans

Gnarly Barley Brewing Co. – Hammond

Great Raft Brewing – Shreveport

J.T. Melneck Distillers – Branch

NOLA Brewing Co. – New Orleans

Parish Brewing Co. – Broussard

Roulaison Distilling Co. – New Orleans

Seven Three Distilling Co. – New Orleans

Tin Roof Brewing Co. – Baton Rouge

Urban South Brewery – New Orleans

This article was originally published in 225 Dine in June 2020. It was updated Sept. 1, 2021 to add more makers.


