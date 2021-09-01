Louisiana makers to shop at Whole Foods

For many businesses, selling your products at Whole Foods Market is the ultimate dream. Big companies like Beyond Meat, Oatly and SkinnyPop fill the shelves. Local makers all over the country fight for a spot at the nationwide, eco-conscious grocery store.

At the Baton Rouge location, local makers can be spotted in almost every aisle.

225 wanted to know what other local brands are sold at the Baton Rouge Whole Foods Market. Here are some of the Louisiana brands we found on shelves—and you can shop even more local brands here.