For many businesses, selling your products at Whole Foods Market is the ultimate dream. Big companies like Beyond Meat, Oatly and SkinnyPop fill the shelves. Local makers all over the country fight for a spot at the nationwide, eco-conscious grocery store.
At the Baton Rouge location, local makers can be spotted in almost every aisle. From Baton Rouge businesses like Cultured Guru to Tin Roof Brewing Co., to New Orleans staples like Big Easy Bucha and Urban South Brewery.
Local fermented food company, Cultured Guru has been selling its products at Whole Foods since October 2018. The small business sells fermented kimchi, sauerkraut, jalapenos and turmeric sauerkraut at six south Louisiana locations, with more locations on the way.
“The Whole Foods local product team has been an absolute joy to work with,” Cultured Guru co-founder Kaitlynn Fenley says. “I think the people who work for Whole Foods corporate do care a lot about the success of local products in the stores.”
225 Dine wanted to know what other local brands are sold at the Baton Rouge Whole Foods Market. Here are some of the Louisiana brands we found on shelves.
Beverages
Big Easy Bucha – New Orleans
Evamor Natural Artesian Water – Covington
Honey & Sweeteners
Bernard’s Apiaries – Henderson
Jay Martin Raw Honey – New Orleans
Swerve Sweetener – New Orleans
Jarred food
Cultured Guru – Baton Rouge
Old Soul Pickles – Lafayette
Sauces
Davey’s Treasures Salsa – Baton Rouge
Hanley’s Salad Dressing – Baton Rouge
Two Tony’s Marinara – Metairie
Snacks
Hola Nola – New Orleans
Taylormade – Lafayette
Beer & Spirits
Abita Brewing Company – Abita Springs
Atelier Vie – New Orleans
Crying Eagle Brewing Company – Lake Charles
Dixie Brewing Company – New Orleans
El Guapo Bitters – New Orleans
Gnarly Barley Brewing Co. – Hammond
Great Raft Brewing – Shreveport
J.T. Melneck Distillers – Branch
NOLA Brewing Co. – New Orleans
Parish Brewing Co. – Broussard
Roulaison Distilling Co. – New Orleans
Seven Three Distilling Co. – New Orleans
Tin Roof Brewing Co. – Baton Rouge
Urban South Brewery – New Orleans
What are some other Louisiana brands you’ve spotted in Whole Foods? Let us know in the comments!
