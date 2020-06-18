For many businesses, selling your products at Whole Foods Market is the ultimate dream. Big companies like Beyond Meat, Oatly and SkinnyPop fill the shelves. Local makers all over the country fight for a spot at the nationwide, eco-conscious grocery store.

At the Baton Rouge location, local makers can be spotted in almost every aisle. From Baton Rouge businesses like Cultured Guru to Tin Roof Brewing Co., to New Orleans staples like Big Easy Bucha and Urban South Brewery.

Local fermented food company, Cultured Guru has been selling its products at Whole Foods since October 2018. The small business sells fermented kimchi, sauerkraut, jalapenos and turmeric sauerkraut at six south Louisiana locations, with more locations on the way.

“The Whole Foods local product team has been an absolute joy to work with,” Cultured Guru co-founder Kaitlynn Fenley says. “I think the people who work for Whole Foods corporate do care a lot about the success of local products in the stores.”

225 Dine wanted to know what other local brands are sold at the Baton Rouge Whole Foods Market. Here are some of the Louisiana brands we found on shelves.

Beverages

Big Easy Bucha – New Orleans

Evamor Natural Artesian Water – Covington

Honey & Sweeteners

Bernard’s Apiaries – Henderson

Jay Martin Raw Honey – New Orleans

Swerve Sweetener – New Orleans

Jarred food

Cultured Guru – Baton Rouge

Old Soul Pickles – Lafayette

Sauces

Davey’s Treasures Salsa – Baton Rouge

Hanley’s Salad Dressing – Baton Rouge

Two Tony’s Marinara – Metairie

Snacks

Hola Nola – New Orleans

Taylormade – Lafayette

Beer & Spirits

Abita Brewing Company – Abita Springs

Atelier Vie – New Orleans

Crying Eagle Brewing Company – Lake Charles

Dixie Brewing Company – New Orleans

El Guapo Bitters – New Orleans

Gnarly Barley Brewing Co. – Hammond

Great Raft Brewing – Shreveport

J.T. Melneck Distillers – Branch

NOLA Brewing Co. – New Orleans

Parish Brewing Co. – Broussard

Roulaison Distilling Co. – New Orleans

Seven Three Distilling Co. – New Orleans

Tin Roof Brewing Co. – Baton Rouge

Urban South Brewery – New Orleans

What are some other Louisiana brands you’ve spotted in Whole Foods? Let us know in the comments!