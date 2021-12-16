Louisiana craft brewers launch public campaign for regulation overhaul

The Louisiana Craft Brewers Guild has put up more than 30 billboards in Lake Charles to urge lawmakers in town for the annual LegisGator event this week to take a hard look at how the state regulates the craft beer industry, Executive Director Cary Koch says.
The guild argues that Louisiana’s rules governing the industry are outdated and holding back the sector’s growth, which it considers a costly mistake in a state where good food and drink is an important aspect of the economic development brand.
“We are going backwards, because the rest of the nation is moving forward,” Koch says, adding that three breweries are establishing second locations outside the state. “We’re expanding, just not in Louisiana.”
Among several other changes, brewers would like lawmakers to consider letting small breweries sell directly to retailers rather than go through a wholesaler, which other states allow. Wholesale distributors say the system works pretty well as it is, stressing that it is in the best interest of both parties for the craft brewers to succeed.
Norco Republican Rep. Gregory Miller passed a study resolution last year asking the House judiciary committee to “study and make recommendations for legislation on the regulation of the craft brewing industry in this state and to report its findings to the House of Representatives prior to the convening of the 2022 Regular Session.” But Miller has had a lot on his plate since Hurricane Ida slammed his district and the effort never got off the ground.
Koch says this is the first time the craft beer guild has mounted such a public campaign. He says he’s not expecting a massive overhaul all at once, but he would like to show guild members and potential members that progress is happening.