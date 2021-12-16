Louisiana craft brewers launch public campaign for regulation overhaul

Among several other changes, brewers would like lawmakers to consider letting small breweries sell directly to retailers rather than go through a wholesaler, which other states allow. Wholesale distributors say the system works pretty well as it is, stressing that it is in the best interest of both parties for the craft brewers to succeed.

Norco Republican Rep. Gregory Miller passed a study resolution last year asking the House judiciary committee to “study and make recommendations for legislation on the regulation of the craft brewing industry in this state and to report its findings to the House of Representatives prior to the convening of the 2022 Regular Session.” But Miller has had a lot on his plate since Hurricane Ida slammed his district and the effort never got off the ground.

Koch says this is the first time the craft beer guild has mounted such a public campaign. He says he’s not expecting a massive overhaul all at once, but he would like to show guild members and potential members that progress is happening.

A recent Business Report story examines some of the issues facing the craft beer sector.

