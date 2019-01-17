There might be fewer seasonal brews on the menu this spring from Louisiana breweries, because the federal agency responsible for approving new beer labels is on hold during the federal government’s ongoing partial shutdown, The Daily Advertiser reports.



“With every government shutdown that’s happened since we opened, we’ve had a beer needing label approval,” Karlos Knott of Bayou Teche Brewing in Arnaudville tells the Acadiana newspaper. “And that results in beer we’re just having to sit on.”

The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau is responsible for approving licenses for new breweries and labels for beer distributed out-of-state. Knott, who also serves as president of the Louisiana Craft Brewers Guild, tells the paper that just about every brewery in the state has been affected by the shutdown in some capacity.

