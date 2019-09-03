Organic produce lovers can rejoice at the new Sprouts Farmers Market. The specialty grocery store opened about two months ago on Perkins Road on the edge of the Rouzan development, and it has all the healthy granola your heart desires. The store stocks a wide variety of organic and natural products, with prices that don’t make your wallet want to cry. Here’s what we’re adding to our shopping carts.

Organic produce

The produce aisles are bright and colorful, with an array of radishes, leeks, golden beets, chives, peaches and more. Grab some crisp and fresh bok choy to make soup, stir fry or dumplings. And at the price of $1.49 per pound, you can get a lot of this Chinese cabbage without feeling too guilty.

Vegan products

The store stocks items like vegan cheeses and sausages. Pick up a bottle of Just Egg, a creamy yellow egg substitute made with mung bean protein, water and other ingredients. The dairy-free, cholesterol-free mix contains eight servings per bottle for $8.99.

Healthy snacks

Dig into the bulk section’s selection of raw and roasted nuts. In the snack aisles, add a bag of white cheddar-flavored Taali Water Lily Snack Pops to your cart. The vegan, crunchy cheesy balls are made from popped and roasted water lily seeds and ring up at $3.99 a bag.

Fresh baked goods

Pick up a loaf of crusty, artisan-style bread to make sandwiches. Or, try the store-made, soft and fluffy Jalapeno and Cheddar Cheese Focaccia Muffins. Four muffins come in at $2.99 per package. The store also stocks gluten-free, vegan and sugar-free options.

Juices

Now’s the chance to hop onto the cold-pressed juice bandwagon. Sprouts carries lots of products from Pressed Juicery. Try the 2-ounce Vitality Shot, a vibrant orange drink with coconut water, turmeric, lemon and black pepper, all designed to give you a little pep in your step. Pick it up for $3.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market is at 4841 Rouzan Square Ave. It’s open daily, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.