Looking for Valentine’s Day plans? Here are six places to spend the holiday in Baton Rouge

The worst part of Valentine’s Day is being the person who forgets to plan a date. The romantic holiday is often ruined with packed restaurants or long wait times, so be sure to avoid these issues by planning ahead with this list of six places offering special menus, deals and experiences for Valentine’s Day 2026 in Baton Rouge.

10000 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 160

Looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early? JINYA Ramen Bar is offering a “Ladle of Love” special every Tuesday in February. The romantic deal includes a 2 for $28 deal, where ramen lovers can choose between a Spicy Chicken Ramen or a Spicy Creamy Ramen. This deal is only available to guests who dine in, so be sure to make a reservation.

10423 Jefferson Hwy.

This southern-style barbecue and seafood restaurant is offering a special Valentine’s Day menu featuring a three-course meal for $60 per person. Each person also receives a complimentary glass of champagne.

The first course is BRQ’s signature salad blended with mixed greens, fresh grated parmesan, tomato and red wine vinaigrette. The second course includes your choice of ribeye or redfish with two sides. The final course is a crème brulée dessert topped with fresh berries.

BRQ is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. Book your reservation here.

7248 Perkins Rd., Ste. F

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a creative date night hosted by Painting and Pinot. The beginner-friendly painting studio is offering a guided step-by-step couples’ class. For $75 a couple, each partner will paint their own canvas, creating two paintings that come together as one when finished.

All supplies will be provided for this event, and spots are limited for the class. It will begin at 7 p.m. and finish around 9 p.m. on Feb. 14. Book here.

150 3rd St.

In addition to its full dinner menu, The Gregory will also offer Valentine’s Day specials to celebrate the holiday.

From Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, the special menu includes a pan-seared sea bass with goat cheese creamed spinach and tomato beurre monte. The second option is a veal osso buco with pearl onion jus, baby carrots, St. Francisville mushrooms and mashed potatoes. Dinner is served from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and reservations can be made here.

8200 Village Plaza Court

This year, Bistro Byronz will offer a $70 per couple special that allows customers to choose their favorite appetizers, new and returning entrées, and beloved desserts.

This package also includes the option to order the restaurant’s regular menu of homemade French and Creole classics. Bistro Byronz is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

1700 Government St.

This rooftop hangout has a Valentine’s Day pop-up bar to spread the love this year. The pop-up is a decorated version of the bar with red lighting, flowers and hearts lining the walls.

Whether you’re looking for an intimate date night spot or want to celebrate Galentine’s with your best friends, Firehaus’ themed pop-up will set the vibe.