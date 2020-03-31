As March comes to a close, we’re saying goodbye to the March issue of 225. It was all about the barbecue scene in Baton Rouge, and how even though we might not be a barbecue destination like Memphis or Texas, we’ve slowly been developing a thriving scene.

Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic has put Baton Rouge restaurants—including many barbecue joints—in limbo. But many of the barbecue spots we featured are still providing the Capital City with delicious meats through takeout, delivery and even food trucks.

In case you missed our March 2020 cover story, read it here. And be sure to show some love to local barbecue spots when you’re considering which restaurants to support during this crisis. We may not be on the national barbecue map yet, but there’s a lot of creative and delicious stuff going on in Baton Rouge smokehouses.