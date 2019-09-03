The much-planned, long-awaited Mid City Beer Garden opened over Labor Day weekend, according to posts published on the bar’s Facebook page Friday, Aug. 30.

“IT’S OPENING DAY! Let the good times flow at Mid City Beer Garden,” the post reads.

Located at the corner of Government Street and Steele Boulevard, the beer garden offers 60 beers on tap, beer flights, cocktails and bloody marys on Sunday. The food menu includes po-boys, chicken wings and pretzels. There is also a grilled cheese and tomato soup combo local foodies are already buzzing about (co-owner Dave Remmetter previously owned Chelsea’s, which was known for its grilled cheese/tomato soup entree). The space features TVs, plenty of seating and a large plant-filled atrium.

Friday’s opening comes more than one year after construction crews broke ground on the project and brought an end to four years of planning overall.

Behind the concept are three co-owners with Radio Bar ties: Brian Baiamonte and Remmetter, who own Radio Bar, and Kelli Paxton, who manages the bar. Though they couldn’t be reached for comment, the trio have told Daily Report they envision the beer garden as a neighborhood communal spot where patrons can sit under a covered patio, eat food and sip craft beers with one another.

Though the bar closed on Labor Day to give its staff a break after a busy opening weekend, a recent post stated the bar will resume normal hours today, Sept. 3.

The business will operate seven days a week, opening at 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 2 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

