This local wing joint is expanding to West Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge-born restaurant chain Empire Wingz is expanding yet again—this time, to West Baton Rouge.

Owner Vic Smith tells Daily Report that the new location is expected to open in mid-May. It’ll be located at 7743 La. Highway 1 in Addis.

Empire Wingz got its start in 2016 near Southern University, and in the years since, the business has steadily expanded its footprint in the Capital Region.

Smith has opened two new locations this year alone, one in Gonzales and one in Zachary. The new West Baton Rouge location brings the brand’s total number of brick-and-mortar stores to six. The business also operates two food trucks in Baton Rouge.

Given that growth, it should come as no surprise that Smith’s ambitions for Empire Wingz don’t end in Addis.

In 2026, he plans to open locations across state lines. He has his sights set on major metros like Atlanta, Houston, Miami and Los Angeles. He says some of those out-of-state locations are likely to be operated by franchisees.

