Local Supply’s birthday, a horse show and more events this weekend in Baton Rouge

Enjoy the symphony on Thursday

Baton Rouge Symphony will perform Symphonie Fantastique on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Award-winning Canadian conductor Adam Johnson will lead the band through its exciting program, including pieces by Offenbach, Fauré, Ravel and Berlioz. The River Center is a clear bag facility.

Tickets range from $19 – $65. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at the River Center Performing Arts Theatre at 300 St. Louis St. in downtown Baton Rouge.

Celebrate a year of Local Supply on Saturday

Local Supply is hosting its one-year anniversary celebration on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Spend the day in Mid City supporting local creatives and artists. Alongside its monthly Local Pop-Up Market at Electric Depot, the store will offer sweets, specials, games and prizes.

Both the birthday celebration and Local Pop-Up Market are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The events are free to attend. Local Supply is at 1509 Government St. Suite F.

Celebrate Arbor Day on Saturday

The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens rescheduled its Arbor Day event to Saturday, Jan 28.

Arbor Day is marked by the planting of trees. It is a celebration to emphasize caring for trees and sustainably protect our planet’s natural resources. This event is partnered with Baton Rouge Green for its annual tree giveaway. Bofinger’s Tree Service is setting up safe tree climbing activities and Timber Tigers will host ax throwing. Guests will get a chance to meet Smokey Bear, participate in a scavenger hunt and shop with local vendors. There will also be an opportunity to plant your very own tree and track its growth using GPS coordinates. These new trees will help reforest the Burden Woods affected by previous hurricane seasons.

This event is free and available for anyone interested. It will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4560 Essen Lane.

Watch a horse show on Saturday and Sunday

The Capital Area Open Horse Show is hosting an open horse show on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29.

Slip on those cowboy boots for this annual horse show benefiting the local 4-H associations. Saturday will feature performance events and Sunday will feature timed events.

The show is free to attend. Saturday events will begin at 8 a.m. and Sunday events begin at 5 p.m. The John M. Parker Agricultural Coliseum is at LSU Ave.

See the first of a new big bang series on Sunday

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is showing How the Earth Came to Be: From the Big Bang to Planet Formation on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Watch LSU’s Matthew Penny’s new series at the EBRPL Sound of Science lecture series. How the Earth Came to Be will span over the next three months.

The showing is free to attend and will begin at 3 p.m. It is at the Main Library located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.