Local startup to launch its first unmanned drive-thru store

Baton Rouge startup Speedy Eats is aiming to launch its first unmanned drive-thru store on Dec. 13, owner Speed Bancroft tells Daily Report.
Speedy Eats, a developer of automated retail systems, currently operates more than two dozen automated fridge units throughout the Capital Region.
The new store concept will be on John R Junkin Drive in Natchez, Mississippi. It will be operated by Tance Hughes, an entrepreneur based in Vidalia.
The store will be stocked by Hughes, who will pay Speedy Eats a percentage of his sales as well as a software subscription fee. In exchange, Speedy Eats’ software will run the store for him, selling products, tracking inventory and purging expired goods without any human intervention.
Once operational, the store will sell prepared meals like salads, sandwiches and wraps in addition to beverages and sides.
Amanda Vinet of Baton Rouge-based meal prep company Fully Fit Meals is designing the store’s menu. New Orleans-based Baku Solutions will handle most of the actual food prep, though Vinet will chip in a bit on that front, as well.
