A local startup that automates fresh food delivery is expanding

Baton Rouge startup Speedy Eats installed its 12th fridge unit on Wednesday as the company continues its first phase of expansion in the Capital Region. The automated units prepare fresh food on demand for customers.

The latest unit was installed at Woman’s Hospital, while other units are at City Plaza, Louisiana Tech Park, Bon Carre Business Center, Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, and at several apartment complexes. Ten more units are under contract to be installed indoors, says founder Speed Bancroft.

The company, which placed its first unit in March, has several other concepts in development, including three pending patents. A drive-up outdoor unit is planned at an apartment community near LSU in August.

Bancroft is also developing a delivery service for communities where Speedy Eats Fridges are installed, allowing apartment complex residents to become a third-party contractor to deliver orders at the property.

“Fresh food delivery is our service,” Bancroft says. “Our company specializes in custom fridge and freezer technology.”

Read a recent Business Report profile on Bancroft and Speedy Eats.