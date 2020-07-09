Members of the Three O'Clock Project deliver meals to low-income and at-risk kids at BREC parks and other sites around the parish. Photo by Collin Richie

When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered schools statewide at the end of March, low-income families lost a lot more than face-to-face instruction from teachers. Gone were free weekday meals for their children.

Finding a way to feed kids and teens who wouldn’t otherwise get those meals became the overnight mission of Emily Chatelain, a Baton Rouge-based national consultant for school lunch programs and founder of the nonprofit Three O’Clock Project. The organization has provided free after-school and summer meals at no cost to school-aged children in the Capital City since 2017.

“We knew the school closures were going to be a big deal for at-risk kids, so we positioned ourselves to jump in and help, even before the [closure] announcement was made,” Chatelain says. “We started mobilizing to see what we could do to become a feeding site.”

East Baton Rouge Parish alone serves about 50,000 meals a day in a given year through the National School Lunch Program.

After schools shut down in late March, seven school cafeterias initially kept serving grab-and-go meals. That was not enough to meet the local demand.

Moreover, some of those cafeterias had to cease operations when a few employees became ill with the coronavirus. Chatelain’s Three O’Clock Project filled gaps not just in East Baton Rouge Parish but also in other districts across the region.

