Those in Baton Rouge’s business community remember the late Ruffin Rodrigue as a larger-than-life figure who loved to celebrate and advocated tirelessly for Louisiana restaurants.

Rodrigue, owner of the iconic Ruffino’s restaurant and a former LSU football player, died of a heart attack last Tuesday night.

