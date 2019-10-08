The LSU Homecoming game is coming up this Saturday, Oct. 12, and you’ve got to keep your strength up to cheer on the Tigers. There’s only one way to stay energized and ready to cheer: delicious food. And we all know food tastes better when you don’t have to make it yourself. So here’s a list of must-have snacks and catering for the hardcore tailgaters who need that tasty fix.

What are your favorite tailgating snacks to pick up around town? Suggest them in the comments!

Calvin’s Homemade World Famous Chicken Salad from Calvin’s Bocage Market

Sold for $7.39 a pound, this popular chicken salad is going to go fast, so make sure you call ahead or go to the store a few days before you plan to serve it. The chicken salad can go with anything: Spread it on crackers, eat it with chips, serve over salad greens or even scoop it into pastry shells. It’s been a staple of the Baton Rouge community for years, with locals trying to make copycat versions at home. Pick up some, but make sure to set aside some for yourself before guests eat it all.

BRQ Seafood & Barbeque’s saucy tailgating packages

BRQ has great options for tailgating, with four different tailgating packages ranging from $250 to $350. Try “The Tailgater” package, which comes with two dozen boudin balls, two dozen smoked wings, your choice of meats, sides and sauces. Grab some of that Louisiana Spicy Sauce and decide if you want the pulled pork, baby back ribs, St. Louis Ribs or pulled chicken. It’s a tough but delicious decision. With some of the best gourmet barbecue in town, this catering is sure to make your tailgate amazing.

Eliza Restaurant and Bar’s elevated game day catering

Eliza offers a different take on tailgate catering. You can customize your order to fit larger groups, but the standard ranges anywhere from crawfish and spinach dip to shrimp remoulade salad to crawfish étouffée to corn maque choux. Get four servings of crab and corn bisque for $20 or four to six servings of shrimp and andouille pasta for $40. This one takes about 24 hours before delivery, so factor that into planning and enjoy some elevated tailgating cuisine.

TJ Ribs’ classic combos

Get some catering from TJ Ribs to really round out your tailgating menu. With items like beef brisket, salmon filets and carrot souffle, you can’t lose. Grab some meat combos, like the pork sausage and smoked turkey for $16.99 per person, or set up a baked potato bar with sour cream, bacon, cheese and chives for $5.99 per person.

It wouldn’t be a tailgate if there weren’t some fried food, and no one can resist Raising Cane’s tailgating boxes. Order 75 pieces for $69.99, and get all the sauces included. Maybe even throw in some Texas toast and coleslaw if you’re feeling wild. This works especially well if you find yourself running out of food; just call in and you’ll get your order within hours.

Thee Heavenly Donut hits the tailgate sweet spot

Finish off the perfect tailgate with some dessert. Why not try a twist and serve donuts? At Thee Heavenly Donut, there’s plenty to choose from. Get the large Sweet Tray for $29.99, which feeds about 20-25 people and includes eclairs, doughnut holes, mini apple fritters and more.