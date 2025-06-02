Local Cajun chain Off the Hook plots steady growth

Off the Hook, the Baton Rouge-based fast-casual seafood chain known for its Cajun cooking, is charting a steady course for growth over the next decade.

That’s according to CEO Paxton Moreaux, who tells Daily Report that Off the Hook plans to open one or two new restaurants in 2025 and five or more new locations each year thereafter.

Off the Hook got its start in 2012 with its Thibodaux restaurant and has since grown to operate eight locations across Louisiana, most of them in the Capital Region. Its Baton Rouge restaurant is on Corporate Boulevard near College Drive.

At Moreaux’s planned pace of growth, Off the Hook would have 60 or more locations operating within the next 10 years. And while he does plan to cross state lines at some point in the future, he says his priority for now is expanding within Louisiana.

“There’s still plenty of room for growth right here at home,” Moreaux says.

When asked to what he attributes Off the Hook’s success, Moreaux credits two key factors: a strong team and loyal customers.

“Our team brings Southern hospitality to everything we do, and our guests have supported us from day one,” he says.

Off the Hook’s success is, of course, also rooted in its food. Its menu is built around Louisiana staples—think Gulf shrimp platters, catfish po’boys and classic Cajun gumbo—and delivered in a fast-casual format that appeals to a wide range of diners. Seasonal specials often feature collaborations with Louisiana brands like Tabasco, underscoring the chain’s local-first identity.

All eight of Off the Hook’s current locations are privately owned, though the business is actively seeking franchisees.

This story was originally published by Daily Report on June 2.