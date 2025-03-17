This local brewery is expanding to Nebraska

Baton Rouge’s Rally Cap Brewing Company is opening a satellite taproom in Omaha, Nebraska.

The taproom, slated to open in the first quarter of 2026, will be located in Nova, a new mixed-use development across the street from Charles Schwab Field Omaha, home of the NCAA Men’s College World Series.

“We were approached by the developers of this mixed-use project, who were building this development near the stadium,” Rally Cap Brewing Company founder Kevin Whalen tells Daily Report. “The connection between LSU and Omaha is so strong, they started researching breweries in Baton Rouge, and found there’s a baseball team brewery in Baton Rouge.”

Whalen first visited the site in June 2024. The building has been under construction since December. Whalen plans to open a taproom experience in Omaha similar to the location in Baton Rouge, featuring 12 taps serving Rally Cap beer, cocktails, a kitchen serving pizza, sandwiches and calzones, and a patio.

“I thought it was really cool what’s being redeveloped,” Whalen says. “I’m excited about the area and the connection we can make with the College World Series. To me, it was an opportunity that was tough to pass up.”

This satellite taproom in Nebraska marks Rally Cap’s first out-of-state expansion.

