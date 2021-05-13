×
Local bakers make sculpted cakes that look like other yummy foods

  • By Kelli Bozeman

The next time you see a wedge of cheese, a plate of spaghetti, or an ice-cold tray of oysters on the half shell, look more closely: It might just be one of the hyper-realistic, intricately carved cakes created by Baton Rouge’s talented bakers.

Local dessert artists are taking what you thought you knew about cake and turning it upside down. Our sister publication inRegister rounded up a few impressive takes around town, from a multilayered, buttercream and fondant pot of boiled crawfish to a tower of fondant-shaped and caramel-drizzled pancakes.

