Where to find allergy-friendly king cakes, because everyone deserves to indulge

“The vegan one’s actually a lot easier for us. We’re just able to make a couple of swaps,” she explains. “The gluten-free one is not even just a straight cup-for-cup blend. We blend four or five different types of gluten-free flour and add in the psyllium husk.”

Last season, Hays debuted CounterspaceBR’s gluten-free cakes after she stumbled upon psyllium husk on a gluten-free baking blog. She says a small amount mixed with water creates a gelatinous mixture to give the delicate dough the structure it needs to mimic that gluten-filled texture. The result is a king cake sans gluten—that still tastes like a regular one.

“We’re hoping to be able to meet the dietary needs of more people in town,” Hays says. “Not everything gluten-free is good. So, we want to make sure that we’re making not just a gluten-free option but a good gluten-free option.”

In 2024, CounterspaceBR pumped out over 1,700 festive cakes. Somewhere between eight to 12 of those per day were gluten-free—and they always sold. Hays and her team also ship a ton of cakes, including vegan and gluten-free ones. Last year, CounterspaceBR’s king cakes made it to all 50 states along with Mexico, and some European countries.

This long Carnival season, Hays encourages customers, especially those needing a special king cake, to order ahead online to ensure they can nab one, regardless of restrictions or allergies.

“This is the season of gluttony and eating it all and drinking it all and wild revelry,” Hays says. “And so to make sure that everyone can be included in that, it’s really exciting. Because no one should have to be giving up king cake during the most festive season of the year.”

4 more healthy-ish cakes

Paleo king cakes from Magpie Cafe

Coconut shavings dyed with beets, turmeric and matcha stand in for sprinkles. There is a vegan version, too.

Gluten-free king cakes from Eloise Market and Cakery

Offered in traditional cinnamon or filled with cream cheese.

Eat Fit King Cake from Ochsner Health

This one checks all the boxes: gluten-free, grain-free, low-carb, zero-sugar, keto and dairy-free.

Gluten-free, vegan king cake cupcakes from MJ’s Cafe

Like a single-serving version of the real thing, these cinnamon cupcakes are stuffed with a pecan praline filling.

This article was originally published in the February 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.