You’ve heard of charcuterie boards, cheese boards and dessert boards. But what about getting those delicious arrangements delivered to your door in a beautifully arranged box?

They’re easier to move, use as gifts and picnic with, and Port Allen’s Little Graze is running with them.

Cassie Treuil started Little Graze over quarantine, and she now operates the business out of her home.

It all began as a fun way to feed her kids. Treuil would lay out colorful assortments of food to make snack time more creative. Her photography background came in handy as she arranged the aesthetically pleasing boards.

She moved on to making charcuterie and snack boxes for kid’s parties. She would arrange an array of finger foods and treats in boxes, usually including the child’s favorite snacks, and use them as gifts. Little Graze grew from there.

“There’s lots of charcuterie companies,” she says, “but I didn’t know of anywhere that specialized in kid’s stuff.”

From there, Little Graze has transitioned into making both kid and adult boards.

For kids’ boxes, Treuil usually starts with a specific snack and builds off of that, playing with colors and themes. For adults, Treuil sticks with a more consistent template: Cheese, meats, nuts, fruits and vegetables usually go into each box for a more traditional charcuterie board. Treuil’s themes are usually seasonal, from tailgate boxes to holiday goodies.

Some of Little Graze’s most popular boxes are its pink box, with item like pink sugar cookies, pink pocky sticks and pink starbursts; and the s’mores box, with s’mores supplies, strawberries and assorted chocolate candy.

Boxes come in five sizes: the individual, the little, the small, the medium and the large. But no matter what, one thing is sure to not disappoint: the beauty of each box.

“I think the theme is the visuals,” she says. “I think every board is just as great to look at as it is to eat.”

You can learn more about Little Graze on its website or Instagram @little.graze.la.