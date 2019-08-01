Two New York-style pizzas from Lit Pizza. Photo by Chloe Enos

LIT Pizza plans to open its eighth location late next year in Denham Springs, one of more than 20 stores owner Ozzie Fernandez plans to open across Louisiana after receiving an investment from a local group led by attorney Gordon McKernan.

Fernandez recently signed a lease on a 3,000-square-foot yet-to-be-built space in the Juban Square Shopping Center for a LIT Pizza spot, located north of Interstate 12 across from Juban Crossing and next to a future Starbucks. Another Fernandez concept, Izzo’s Illegal Burrito, will open in the same center, on the opposite end cap.

The store—known for its wood-fired brick oven—would mark the first LIT Pizza to open in Livingston Parish.

“It’s a growing market that we’ve been wanting to enter for quite some time now, and then the opportunity presented itself,” says Fernandez, who opened LIT Pizza’s first location in 2016 near LSU.

While he’d eventually like to expand his build-your-own-pizza concept to neighboring states, Fernandez says he sees vast potential for growth in most of Louisiana’s large and midsized markets.

This story originally appeared in Daily Report. Read on for the full story, or subscribe here.