225‘s mission is to shine a light on the people and places that make Baton Rouge a great place to live. And each January, we introduce readers to a new crop of leaders making their mark on the city. Meet our 2019 People to Watch—several of whom are influential members of our local food scene.

From Jacob Talley of Tin Roof Brewing Co. to Brandon Landry of Walk-On’s, they are all making a huge impact in Baton Rouge and putting our local favorites on the national map.

Read on for the full profiles from 225‘s January 2019 cover story.